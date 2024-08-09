DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.750-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.7 billion-$13.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.8 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.75-3.00 EPS.
DXC Technology Price Performance
DXC traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,428. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DXC
DXC Technology Company Profile
DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than DXC Technology
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.