e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.360-3.410 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.36-$3.41 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $258.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.64.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $26.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,399,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,412. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $88.47 and a one year high of $221.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,814,087.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $7,944,586.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,843,048.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

