e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Down 15.1% After Analyst Downgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) was down 15.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $230.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as low as $155.60 and last traded at $159.59. Approximately 3,038,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,594,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.95.

ELF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $258.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday. Baird R W raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $182.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.43.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,636,234.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,385,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,264,873 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

