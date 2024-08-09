Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Eastman Kodak Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KODK opened at $4.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $395.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.18.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter.
About Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
