Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KODK opened at $4.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $395.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $6.18.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

About Eastman Kodak

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KODK. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 68.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 301,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 122,480 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 104,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 53,381 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 136,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 108,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 83.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the period. 33.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Featured Stories

