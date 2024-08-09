Edelcoin Price Tops $1.13 (EDLC)

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Edelcoin token can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00001857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Edelcoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Edelcoin has a total market capitalization of $6.21 billion and approximately $5.41 million worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Edelcoin

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1. The official message board for Edelcoin is www.instagram.com/edelcoin. The official website for Edelcoin is edelcoin.com.

Edelcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200. The last known price of Edelcoin is 1.12460447 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,562,830.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edelcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edelcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edelcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

