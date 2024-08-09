Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Editas Medicine from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Editas Medicine from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Editas Medicine Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,969. The stock has a market cap of $326.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $11.69.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 239.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 82.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Baisong Mei sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $34,484.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,291.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Linda Burkly sold 11,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $64,422.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Baisong Mei sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $34,484.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,291.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,207 shares of company stock worth $168,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 401.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

