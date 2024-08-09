Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ESLT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.68. The company had a trading volume of 17,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,099. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $175.30 and a one year high of $225.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $184.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.49.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Elbit Systems by 5,555.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,050,000 after buying an additional 542,705 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Elbit Systems by 32,724.6% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 403,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,329,000 after buying an additional 402,512 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,428,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at about $10,893,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,950,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.