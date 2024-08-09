ELIS (XLS) Trading 13.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ELIS (XLS) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and $64,286.22 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ELIS has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010858 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,755.69 or 0.96966859 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007838 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007567 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011754 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02999336 USD and is up 2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

