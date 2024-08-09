Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 66.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

NYSE EFC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.83. 749,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,429. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 46.79, a quick ratio of 46.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.16%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.75%.

Insider Transactions at Ellington Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Ellington Financial news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $100,845.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 160,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,619.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of Ellington Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $71,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 179,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $100,845.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 160,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,619.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $272,866 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFC. Jonestrading began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.85.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

