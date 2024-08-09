EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered EMCORE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Capmk lowered EMCORE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of EMKR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.93. 140,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,812. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.51. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 68.57%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Equities analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EMCORE stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,100 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 11.48% of EMCORE worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

