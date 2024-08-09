Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Raised by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 80,631.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,205,251,000 after acquiring an additional 33,419,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,662,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,365,583,000 after buying an additional 7,536,678 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $152,843,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Enbridge by 66.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,044,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,172,000 after buying an additional 3,624,089 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $38.93. 2,788,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,472,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average is $35.71. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.01%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

