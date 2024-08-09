Enbridge Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 20,216 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the typical volume of 1,779 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,852,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,094,000 after acquiring an additional 120,490 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after acquiring an additional 74,742 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 7.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $38.73 on Friday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The company has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 134.01%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

