Enerflex Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.
Shares of TSE EFX traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 163,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$5.44 and a 12-month high of C$10.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$975.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.80.
Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.33). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of C$860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$780.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.3211137 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.
