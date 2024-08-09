Enerflex Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of TSE EFX traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 163,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$5.44 and a 12-month high of C$10.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$975.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.33). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of C$860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$780.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.3211137 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Enerflex from C$6.55 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.44.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

