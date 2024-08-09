Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Enerflex has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years. Enerflex has a dividend payout ratio of 10.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enerflex to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

Enerflex Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:EFXT traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $5.74. 75,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.35 million. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFXT. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Acumen Capital raised Enerflex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Articles

