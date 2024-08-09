Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at TD Securities

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. National Bankshares downgraded Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Enerflex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.44.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Enerflex

Enerflex Trading Up 5.3 %

TSE EFX traded up C$0.41 on Thursday, hitting C$8.11. 460,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$5.44 and a 52-week high of C$10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.46.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$780.57 million. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Research analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.3211137 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.06%.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.