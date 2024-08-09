Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Roth Mkm

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Roth Mkm from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NRGV. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Energy Vault from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.25.

NYSE NRGV traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 694,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,551. Energy Vault has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Vault will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 22,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $25,886.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,219,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 63,804 shares of company stock valued at $73,319 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRGV. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Vault by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 61,135 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

