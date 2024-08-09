EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.
EnLink Midstream Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of ENLC stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,462,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $14.38.
EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.1325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 151.43%.
EnLink Midstream Company Profile
EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.
