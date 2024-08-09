Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 2.1%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.63 and last traded at $28.70. Approximately 3,200,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 4,554,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $686,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,370 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $470,091,000 after buying an additional 741,237 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 15,618,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $455,761,000 after buying an additional 142,689 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,175,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $326,091,000 after buying an additional 284,772 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,901,000 after buying an additional 87,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

