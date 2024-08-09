Envista’s (NVST) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NVST. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Envista from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Envista from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.18. 4,446,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,982. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. Envista has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $33.84.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.88 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. Envista’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Envista by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 1,014.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 45,802 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 194,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 41,284 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $1,020,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

