EPAM Systems, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.91 Per Share (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of EPAM Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for EPAM Systems’ current full-year earnings is $7.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of EPAM opened at $191.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.32 and its 200 day moving average is $238.11. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $184,713,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 372.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after purchasing an additional 375,439 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,017,000 after purchasing an additional 264,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 47,294.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 189,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,560,000 after buying an additional 188,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

