Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Equinor ASA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 1.0 %

Equinor ASA stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,646,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

