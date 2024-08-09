Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock now anticipates that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.25 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.17.

TSE:MAG opened at C$16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.57. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$11.15 and a 12 month high of C$19.65. The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$72,446.61. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

