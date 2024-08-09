Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock now anticipates that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS.
MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.05.
View Our Latest Research Report on MAG
MAG Silver Trading Up 1.2 %
TSE:MAG opened at C$16.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.57. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$11.15 and a 12 month high of C$19.65. The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.
Insider Activity
In related news, Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$72,446.61. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MAG Silver
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.