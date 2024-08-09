Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pet Valu Holdings Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:PET)

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSE:PET – Free Report) – Stifel Canada lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Pet Valu in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Pet Valu’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PET. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Pet Valu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of PET stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$24.17. The company had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,956. Pet Valu has a one year low of C$23.52 and a one year high of C$32.90.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods and pet-related supplies for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small animals in Canada. It offers food and treats for dogs and cats, cat litter, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, health and wellness solutions, waste management solutions, pet cages and carriers, flea and tick products, and pet apparel and other related accessories.

