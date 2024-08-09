Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut Equity Residential from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.91.

EQR stock opened at $70.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average is $64.47. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $72.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.26 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 41.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 12.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

