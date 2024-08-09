ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases Earnings Results

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03), reports. The firm had revenue of $260.78 million for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.94%.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.42. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $125.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 53,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

