Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.54.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:EPRT opened at $29.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.31%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $356,317.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,030,472.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,264 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $356,317.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,030,472.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $964,484. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

