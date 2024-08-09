Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $108.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Estée Lauder Companies traded as low as $89.31 and last traded at $89.44, with a volume of 1772692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.70.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EL. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.65.

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232 in the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.98 and its 200-day moving average is $129.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

