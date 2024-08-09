Ethereum Classic (ETC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $141.42 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $19.22 or 0.00031911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.85 billion and approximately $141.42 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,226.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $344.41 or 0.00571858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00099289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.30 or 0.00254532 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00035814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00068849 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00065774 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,263,741 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.