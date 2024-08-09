EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13), Zacks reports.

EVE Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EVEX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.67. 12,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,865. EVE has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVEX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of EVE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

