Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Given Buy Rating at BWS Financial

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at BWS Financial in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 122.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EB. KeyCorp lowered Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Shares of EB traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.14. 10,969,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,337. The company has a market capitalization of $304.94 million, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. Eventbrite has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $11.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 125.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,809 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Eventbrite by 24.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the second quarter worth about $124,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

