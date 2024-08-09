Evercore ISI Boosts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $115.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.63.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BMRN

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BMRN opened at $87.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.97. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $73.68 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 82.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,258.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.