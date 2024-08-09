Evercore ISI Lowers Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $70.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,398,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,766. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.61.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 12.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 4.0% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

