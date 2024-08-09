Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Get Exelixis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exelixis

Exelixis Trading Up 0.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

EXEL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,692,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,592. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.29.

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $182,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,688,978. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $182,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,688,978. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $244,938.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677 in the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in Exelixis by 1,548.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.