Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $130.00. The stock had previously closed at $117.97, but opened at $130.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Expedia Group shares last traded at $127.48, with a volume of 1,232,978 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXPE. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4,525.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 93.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.74. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

