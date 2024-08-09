Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Lowered to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $117.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $464.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

