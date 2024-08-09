Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $1,399.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,426.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Raymond James upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at $28,165,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,014 shares of company stock worth $20,633,518 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after buying an additional 398,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,509,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fair Isaac by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 30.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,660,000 after purchasing an additional 82,699 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,975,000 after purchasing an additional 80,530 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO opened at $1,717.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,501.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,344.69. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $811.99 and a 1-year high of $1,720.60.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

