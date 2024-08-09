Family Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,340 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,557,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,162,594. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.29.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

