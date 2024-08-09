Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

FSLY has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Fastly from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.93.

Shares of FSLY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,996,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,833,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $773.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.13. Fastly has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

In other Fastly news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $96,603.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,244,124 shares in the company, valued at $55,198,056.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $578,551.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,741,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,392,040.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $96,603.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,244,124 shares in the company, valued at $55,198,056.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,853. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 1,420.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 27,666.7% in the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 400.0% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

