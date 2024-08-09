FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FDX. TD Cowen lifted their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $278.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.06. FedEx has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sentry LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $700,291,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of FedEx by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after buying an additional 2,163,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in FedEx by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after acquiring an additional 798,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

