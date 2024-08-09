Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $0.86 on Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $911.61 million and approximately $105.48 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00035918 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008376 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000546 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

