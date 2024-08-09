Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $0.86 on Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $911.61 million and approximately $105.48 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00035918 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006682 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012366 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000153 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008376 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004193 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000096 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000546 BTC.
About Fetch.ai
Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Fetch.ai Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.