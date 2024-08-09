FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Issues Earnings Results

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $50.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

FibroGen Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 875,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,940. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.71. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.93.

In other FibroGen news, insider Deyaa Adib purchased 22,123 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $25,883.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 82,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,083.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

