Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) PT Raised to $64.00 at Truist Financial

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $54.96. 461,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $56.95.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,102,000 after purchasing an additional 728,768 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,836,000 after buying an additional 1,424,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,332,000 after buying an additional 640,829 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,113,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,916,000 after acquiring an additional 171,521 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,937,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,436,000 after acquiring an additional 184,078 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

