Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) Shares Down 0.7%

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.38 and last traded at $39.43. Approximately 25,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.72.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $160.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

