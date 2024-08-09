Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$50.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Finning International from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Finning International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.75.

Finning International Trading Up 3.7 %

TSE FTT traded up C$1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$38.71. 420,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,600. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.55. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$33.77 and a 12-month high of C$44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.18 billion. Finning International had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 4.1442841 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harold N. Kvisle bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$42.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$425,500.00. In other Finning International news, Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$42.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$425,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.01, for a total value of C$30,803.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,877 shares of company stock worth $1,072,195 and have sold 4,900 shares worth $212,426. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Featured Articles

