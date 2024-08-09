First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Director John Shireman Buys 500 Shares

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) Director John Shireman purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.69 per share, for a total transaction of $15,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,535. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Shireman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, John Shireman bought 1,000 shares of First Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,930.00.

First Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $31.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. First Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $104.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. First Capital’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Capital stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Capital in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

