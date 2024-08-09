First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Stake Reduced by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 547,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after buying an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,255,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 5,949.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 337,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,520,000 after acquiring an additional 331,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 312,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,036. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

