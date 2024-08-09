Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $64.88

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.88 and last traded at $64.94, with a volume of 1059746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.36.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $176.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Five Below from $104.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

Five Below Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $689,165,000 after buying an additional 38,419 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Five Below by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,931,000 after purchasing an additional 58,883 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,876,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,278,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,151,000 after buying an additional 72,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,340,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

