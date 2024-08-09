Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.23% from the stock’s previous close.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

Get Five9 alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Five9

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $9.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,034,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,230. Five9 has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $92.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. On average, research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,385 shares of company stock worth $2,418,755. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Five9 by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 295,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after purchasing an additional 26,533 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.