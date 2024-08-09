Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.570-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.5 million-$255.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.4 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.250-2.290 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIVN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.82.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $11.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. 13,568,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,451. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.61. Five9 has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $356,417.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 127,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $356,417.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 127,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,637 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $114,841.35. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 130,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,385 shares of company stock worth $2,418,755 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

