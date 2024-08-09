Fluor (NYSE:FLR) PT Raised to $54.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Fluor from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $48.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fluor by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

